Rangers enter matchup against the Angels on losing streak

Texas Rangers (18-23, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-17, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-2, 5.55 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-1, 4.15 ERA, .89 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -169, Rangers +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to break their three-game slide with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 15-8 record in home games and a 27-17 record overall. The Angels have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .322.

Texas has an 8-11 record in road games and an 18-23 record overall. The Rangers have a 10-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 12 home runs while slugging .693. Jared Walsh is 6-for-31 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has eight home runs, 16 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .239 for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (neck), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press