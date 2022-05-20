Phillies host the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (25-12, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-20, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (2-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -148, Phillies +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 18-20 overall and 10-11 in home games. The Phillies have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

Los Angeles has a 15-5 record at home and a 25-12 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .412.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has a .305 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Rhys Hoskins is 15-for-43 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts is third on the Dodgers with 15 extra base hits (seven doubles and eight home runs). Justin Turner is 10-for-33 with five doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jean Segura: day-to-day (illness), Bryce Harper: day-to-day (elbow), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press