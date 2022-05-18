Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (22-14, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-19, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their three-game home skid.

Colorado is 17-19 overall and 12-9 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.

San Francisco is 22-14 overall and 11-7 in home games. The Giants have gone 10-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles and two home runs while hitting .254 for the Giants. Curt Casali is 8-for-19 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .266 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 8-2, .279 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press