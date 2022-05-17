San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies play in game 2 of series

San Francisco Giants (21-14, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-18, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (2-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -163, Rockies +140; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 12-8 record at home and a 17-18 record overall. The Rockies have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

San Francisco has an 11-7 record at home and a 21-14 record overall. The Giants have hit 39 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Giants hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 18 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Sam Hilliard is 3-for-23 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Darin Ruf is 10-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .256 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press