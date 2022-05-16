Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers to begin 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-17, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (21-12, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-1, 1.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-0, 1.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -242, Diamondbacks +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a four-game series.

Los Angeles has a 21-12 record overall and an 11-5 record at home. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.74 ERA, which leads MLB.

Arizona is 18-17 overall and 10-11 at home. The Diamondbacks are 12-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has five doubles and seven home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 9-for-35 with six doubles, a home run and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks with a .254 batting average, and has seven doubles, six home runs, 12 walks and 16 RBI. Ketel Marte is 12-for-34 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press