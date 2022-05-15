Angels play the Athletics with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (23-13, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (15-21, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 2.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -129, Athletics +108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels meet the Oakland Athletics with a 2-1 series lead.

Oakland has a 5-12 record at home and a 15-21 record overall. Athletics pitchers have a collective 3.57 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 12-7 record in home games and a 23-13 record overall. The Angels have gone 16-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 5-for-30 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with nine home runs while slugging .676. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .191 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Angels: Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press