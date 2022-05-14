Athletics host Los Angeles Angels, look to break home slide

Los Angeles Angels (22-12, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (14-20, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jhonathan Diaz (0-0); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.74 ERA, .87 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -119, Athletics +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels looking to end their eight-game home losing streak.

Oakland is 14-20 overall and 4-11 in home games. The Athletics are 9-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 12-7 at home and 22-12 overall. The Angels have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Athletics. Sheldon Neuse is 7-for-38 with a triple over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has nine home runs, 20 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .323 for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 13-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .176 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Angels: Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press