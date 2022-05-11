Angels host the Rays, try to continue home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (18-13, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-11, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-2, 3.06 ERA, .99 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -121, Rays +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 12-6 in home games and 21-11 overall. The Angels have a 4-1 record in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay has gone 9-7 in home games and 18-13 overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks third in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with a .337 batting average, and has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI. Jared Walsh is 13-for-39 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Lowe is third on the Rays with 10 extra base hits (five doubles and five home runs). Manuel Margot is 15-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rays: 6-4, .238 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taylor Ward: day-to-day (hamstring), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Wander Franco: day-to-day (), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press