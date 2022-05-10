Angels play the Rays with 1-0 series lead

Tampa Bay Rays (18-11, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-11, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (1-1, 2.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (1-1, 5.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Angels -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles has gone 11-6 in home games and 19-11 overall. The Angels have a 13-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay has gone 9-7 in home games and 18-11 overall. The Rays have a 12-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .307 for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 11-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Manuel Margot ranks third on the Rays with a .325 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 20 RBI. Wander Franco is 13-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press