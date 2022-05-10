Tigers bring road slide into matchup with the Athletics

Detroit Tigers (8-19, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-18, fifth in the AL West)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-2, 3.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -115, Athletics -104; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to the Oakland Athletics looking to end a five-game road losing streak.

Oakland has a 10-18 record overall and a 4-9 record at home. The Athletics are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit is 8-19 overall and 5-10 in home games. The Tigers have gone 3-5 in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has four home runs, six walks and 15 RBI while hitting .212 for the Athletics. Sheldon Neuse is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI while hitting .200 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 9-for-41 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .187 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .197 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jed Lowrie: day-to-day (back), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press