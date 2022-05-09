Athletics take road losing streak into matchup against the Tigers

Oakland Athletics (10-18, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-19, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (3-0, 2.22 ERA, .95 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -125, Athletics +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to the Detroit Tigers looking to break a three-game road skid.

Detroit is 8-19 overall and 5-9 at home. The Tigers have a 3-15 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Oakland has a 4-9 record in home games and a 10-18 record overall. The Athletics have a 4-11 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has a .284 batting average to rank eighth on the Tigers, and has three doubles and two triples. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with 13 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and four home runs). Chad Pinder is 10-for-32 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .214 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .189 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: day-to-day (back), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press