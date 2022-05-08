Cardinals face the Giants leading series 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals (15-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-12, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 7-7 record in home games and a 15-12 record overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks seventh in the NL.

St. Louis has a 15-11 record overall and a 6-5 record at home. The Cardinals have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.36.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six home runs while slugging .585. Wilmer Flores is 10-for-37 with a double, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with seven home runs while slugging .632. Tommy Edman is 10-for-33 with a double, a triple and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (neck), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press