Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves after taking stick to eye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper hurt an eye after being struck in the face by a stick late in the first period of the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over Nashville. Kuemper yanked his mask off and fell to the ice holding his head after being struck by a stick Saturday. Play stopped with 56.6 seconds left in the first period against Nashville. Replays showed Predators center Ryan Johansen’s stick apparently poked through Kuemper’s mask. The goalie was able to skate off and headed to the locker room holding a towel to his face. The top-seeded Avalanche wound up winning 7-3 to take a 3-0 series lead over Nashville.

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer