Twins host the Athletics, aim to extend home win streak

Oakland Athletics (10-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-11, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-1, 18.00 ERA, 3.50 WHIP, two strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -186, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a seven-game home winning streak.

Minnesota is 16-11 overall and 9-4 at home. The Twins have hit 29 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

Oakland is 10-16 overall and 4-9 at home. The Athletics have a 4-10 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has five doubles, nine home runs and 17 RBI for the Twins. Max Kepler is 8-for-29 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs while slugging .421. Kevin Smith is 5-for-18 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Luis Arraez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (right middle finger), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press