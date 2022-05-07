Marlins head into matchup with the Padres on losing streak

Miami Marlins (12-14, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (18-9, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (3-1, 1.61 ERA, .89 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (2-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -131, Marlins +111; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins look to break their six-game skid with a victory over the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has an 18-9 record overall and an 8-4 record at home. The Padres are 5-3 in games decided by one run.

Miami has a 6-7 record at home and a 12-14 record overall. The Marlins rank 10th in the NL with 22 total home runs, averaging 0.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 12-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar has a double, three home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .279 for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 11-for-29 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .232 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press