Marlins bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Padres

Miami Marlins (12-12, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (16-9, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Martinez (1-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a four-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 6-4 record at home and a 16-9 record overall. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .368.

Miami is 12-12 overall and 6-7 in home games. The Marlins are 7-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer is third on the Padres with a .378 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 17 RBI. Manny Machado is 15-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jesus Sanchez has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press