Athletics host Tampa Bay Rays, look to end home losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (13-10, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-13, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD; Athletics: Paul Blackburn (3-0, 1.35 ERA, .80 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to break their four-game home slide with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Oakland has gone 4-7 in home games and 10-13 overall. The Athletics have gone 5-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay has a 13-10 record overall and a 9-7 record in home games. Rays hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Neuse has a .310 batting average to rank third on the Athletics, and has a double, a triple and two home runs. Chad Pinder is 6-for-14 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco leads the Rays with 13 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and four home runs). Yandy Diaz is 10-for-26 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .187 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rays: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rays: Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press