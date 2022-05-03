Red Sox host the Angels to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (15-9, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-14, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.12 ERA, .82 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (2-0, 1.77 ERA, .93 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Red Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series.

Boston has a 3-4 record at home and a 9-14 record overall. The Red Sox are 3-6 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has an 8-5 record in home games and a 15-9 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has seven doubles and three home runs for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 7-for-18 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with six home runs while slugging .721. Taylor Ward is 15-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (illness), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press