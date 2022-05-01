Athletics aim to avoid series sweep against the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (9-12, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-11, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -124, Athletics +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics looking to sweep their three-game series.

Oakland has gone 4-5 in home games and 10-11 overall. Athletics pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Cleveland is 3-3 in home games and 9-12 overall. The Guardians have a 9-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has two doubles and three RBI for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 6-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Myles Straw has five doubles, a triple and three RBI while hitting .291 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-27 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press