Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

Cleveland Guardians (8-12, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-10, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-1, 3.22 ERA, .94 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -163, Athletics +139; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 10-10 record overall and a 4-4 record at home. The Athletics have a 5-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland is 8-12 overall and 3-3 in home games. The Guardians are 7-2 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Neuse has a double, a triple, a home run and 12 RBI while hitting .328 for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 7-for-32 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .360 for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 3-for-30 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .197 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press