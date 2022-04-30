Tigers aim to stop 5-game road losing streak, play the Dodgers

Detroit Tigers (6-13, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-6, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 2.65 ERA, .59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -344, Tigers +273; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will attempt to break their five-game road slide in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 7-1 record in home games and a 13-6 record overall. The Dodgers have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .395.

Detroit is 6-13 overall and 4-8 in home games. The Tigers have a 0-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has four doubles and three home runs for the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger is 7-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has two doubles and two triples while hitting .300 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 5-for-20 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .248 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press