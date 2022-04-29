Guardians head into matchup against the Athletics on losing streak

Cleveland Guardians (7-12, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-9, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-2, 9.58 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-2, 3.28 ERA, .81 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -138, Guardians +117; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a seven-game losing streak, take on the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 10-9 overall and 4-3 at home. The Athletics are 6-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland is 7-12 overall and 3-3 at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .247, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has seven doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .219 for the Athletics. Stephen Vogt is 1-for-5 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has six doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .347 for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 4-for-29 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .187 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press