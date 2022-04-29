Machado leads Padres against the Pirates following 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (13-7, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-10, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (1-1, 4.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (0-2, 10.80 ERA, 2.70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -181, Pirates +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Manny Machado had four hits against the Reds on Thursday.

Pittsburgh has gone 4-4 in home games and 8-10 overall. The Pirates have gone 6-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego has a 13-7 record overall and a 6-4 record in home games. The Padres are 5-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has six doubles for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 10-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has a .415 batting average to rank third on the Padres, and has six doubles and two home runs. Machado is 16-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Padres: 8-2, .229 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew Knapp: day-to-day (illness), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Tucker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Banda: 10-Day IL (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press