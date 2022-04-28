Farmer leads Reds against the Padres after 4-hit performance

San Diego Padres (12-7, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-15, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (0-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-2, 6.88 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -110, Padres -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres after Kyle Farmer’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Cincinnati has a 1-6 record at home and a 3-15 record overall. The Reds are 2-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has gone 6-4 at home and 12-7 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .228, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Padres are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham leads the Reds with three home runs while slugging .393. Farmer is 10-for-38 with five doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has a .410 batting average to rank third on the Padres, and has six doubles and two home runs. Manny Machado is 12-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .198 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Padres: 7-3, .210 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Padres: Wil Myers: day-to-day (thumb), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

