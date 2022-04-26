Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-4, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-11, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, .69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -196, Diamondbacks +166; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 3-7 record in home games and a 6-11 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 1-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 12-4 overall and 6-1 at home. The Dodgers have a 10-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has two doubles and four home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 6-for-39 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has four doubles and three home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .226 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press