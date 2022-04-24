Rangers try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Athletics

Texas Rangers (5-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-8, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Garrett Richards (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (1-1, 4.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -121, Athletics +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 8-8 overall and 3-3 at home. The Athletics have a 3-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas has a 1-5 record in home games and a 5-9 record overall. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .302.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI while hitting .242 for the Athletics. Sheldon Neuse is 10-for-33 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe has three doubles and a home run for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 7-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press