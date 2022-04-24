Padres and Dodgers play to determine series winner

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (10-6, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (2-1, 1.42 ERA, .79 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -148, Padres +126; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego is 10-6 overall and 6-3 at home. The Padres have a 4-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 6-1 record in home games and a 10-4 record overall. The Dodgers have a 9-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has three home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI while hitting .339 for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 11-for-35 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .327 batting average, and has three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI. Trea Turner is 12-for-39 with a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .205 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .248 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luke Voit: day-to-day (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press