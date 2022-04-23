Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (5-9, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-5, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, two strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 1.59 ERA, .79 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -249, Orioles +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 8-5 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Angels have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .406.

Baltimore is 3-3 in home games and 5-9 overall. The Orioles have a 2-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has three doubles, a home run and two RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 11-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has two doubles, a home run and two RBI for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 7-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .209 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Robinson Chirinos: day-to-day (face), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press