Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (9-5, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, five strikeouts); Padres: Nick Martinez (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 6-1 record at home and a 9-3 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks third in the NL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Nola has a home run for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI for the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press