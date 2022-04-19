Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels play in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Angels (6-4) vs. Houston Astros (6-4)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, six strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, .93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -155, Angels +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 51-30 in home games a season ago. The Astros slugged .444 with a .339 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 38-43 in road games last season. The Angels slugged .407 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (illness), Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press