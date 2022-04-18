Orioles take on the Athletics looking to break road slide

Baltimore Orioles (3-6) vs. Oakland Athletics (4-5)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Athletics: Frankie Montas (1-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -188, Orioles +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to end a three-game road slide when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 25-56 on the road last season. The Orioles slugged .402 with a .304 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press