Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers play in game 3 of series

Los Angeles Angels (5-3) vs. Texas Rangers (1-6)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, two strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -122, Rangers +102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers leading the series 2-0.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 at home a season ago. The Rangers scored 3.9 runs per game while allowing five last season.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Angels averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .245 and slugging .407.

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Spencer Howard: 10-Day IL (blister), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press