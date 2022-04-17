Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians

San Francisco Giants (6-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-4)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, six strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -129, Guardians +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Guardians slugged .407 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.3 home runs per game.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 on the road a season ago. The Giants averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249.

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press