Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (3-4) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-3)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 16.20 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -235, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays slugged .466 with a .796 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Oakland went 86-76 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Athletics batted .238 as a team in the 2021 season with a .723 OPS.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press