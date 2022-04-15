Guardians play the Giants after Straw’s 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (4-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-2)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0, .00 ERA, .53 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -149, Guardians +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the San Francisco Giants after Myles Straw had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record at home last season. The Guardians scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.5.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 on the road a season ago. The Giants scored five runs per game while giving up 3.7 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press