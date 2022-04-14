Tampa Bay Rays host the Oakland Athletics Thursday

Oakland Athletics (2-3) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-1)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rays: Josh Fleming (1-0, .00 ERA, .90 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -205, Athletics +172; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Rays pitching staff averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up four runs per game in the 2021 season.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Athletics pitching staff averaged 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.2 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Rays: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press