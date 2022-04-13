Dodgers attempt to sweep 2-game series against the Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) vs. Minnesota Twins (1-3)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -168, Twins +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Dodgers won the first, 7-2.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Twins slugged .423 as a team last season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 48-33 on the road a season ago. The Dodgers batted .244 as a team in the 2021 season with a .759 OPS.

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press