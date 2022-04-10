Rockies and Dodgers play with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-1)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -180, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 48-33 record in home games last season. The Rockies averaged three extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 48-33 in road games last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press