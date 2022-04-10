Athletics try to avoid series sweep against the Phillies

Oakland Athletics (0-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-0)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (0-0); Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -212, Athletics +175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Oakland Athletics looking to sweep their three-game series.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 in home games a season ago. The Phillies slugged .408 as a team last season with three extra base hits per game.

Oakland went 86-76 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (sprained ucl), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (right elbow stress reaction), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press