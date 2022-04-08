Clear
LEADING OFF: Balkovec up; Scherzer, Freeman, Correa debut

By AP News
FILE - New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec speaks to reporters during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, on Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec is back on the field, Saturday, April 2, 2022 a week after she was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill. Balkovec is the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team.. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Rachel Balkovec is set to become the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team Friday when her Class-A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees’ organization face the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the Florida State League. The 34-year-old Balkovec, a former softball catcher at Creighton and New Mexico, has broken several barriers in pro ball on her way to the position. The Yankees hired her as a minor league manager in January. Meanwhile, big league stars Max Scherzer, Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Kris Bryant are poised to debut for their new teams on the second day of the season.

By The Associated Press

