Robinson’s 42 in Dodger blue for all uniforms on April 15

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — All major league players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in Dodger blue for the first time on April 15, the 75th anniversary of his breaking the major league color barrier.

Major League Baseball retired Robinson’s number in 1997 and all uniformed personnel have worn 42 on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009, but this will be the first time the numbers all will be in the color of Robinson’s Dodgers.

A 75th anniversary logo will appear on umpires’ uniforms.

