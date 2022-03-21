Clear
Cardinals claim LHP Naughton off waivers from Angels

By AP News

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals claimed left-hander Packy Naughton off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

The 25-year-old Naughton, who fills out the Cardinals’ 40-man roster, was chosen by the Reds in the ninth round of the 2017 first-year player draft. The former Virginia Tech star made his major league debut for the Angels last season, going 0-4 with a 7.15 ERA in five starts and seven total appearances.

Naughton spent most of his season in the minors, going 2-2 with a 4.90 ERA in 10 starts and 14 appearances at Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake City. He did not pitch the previous season because COVID-19 shut down the minors.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

