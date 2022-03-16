AP source: Cubs, Seiya Suzuki agree to $85M, 5-year deal View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Cubs and star Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki have agreed to an $85 million, five-year deal. The person was confirming several reports and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. Chicago will pay an additional $14,625,000 as a posting fee to Suzuki’s club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League. Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner over nine seasons with the Carp. He batted .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBIs in 132 games last season.

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer