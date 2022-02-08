Clear
63.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rockies’ Bud Black agrees to one-year extension through ’23

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, two wins shy of becoming the 66th manager in major league history to win 1,000 games, agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including 91-72 in 2018. His 349 victories are third-most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle’s 534 and Don Baylor’s 440.

Black, 64, who pitched in the major leagues from 1981-94, is 998-1,072 as a manager. He managed the San Diego Padres from 2007-15.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 