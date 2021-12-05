Davis Cup Finals to add host cities, reduce teams next year

Cloudy
By AP News
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID (AP) — There will be more host cities and fewer nations playing in the Davis Cup Finals next season in an attempt to increase fan engagement and keep the revamped team event sustainable. The International Tennis Federation and the Kosmos Tennis group that is behind the competition said four cities will host the group stages beginning in 2022. Another venue will host the knockout rounds. Organizers fell short of confirming a deal with Abu Dhabi to become the neutral host city next year. 

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

