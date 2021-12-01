Rangers finalize $175M, 7-year contract with 2B Semien

The Texas Rangers have finalized their $175 million, seven-year contract with Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien.

Semien is set to make $25 million next season, then $26 million each from 2023-27 before $20 million in the final year in 2028.

Texas and Semien came to terms Wednesday, hours before the expiration of MLB’s five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association, which is expected to lead to a lockout.

“Marcus’ reputation around the game is impeccable. He’s a leader in every clubhouse he steps into, respected for the way he goes about his work and how he treats others,” said Jon Daniels, the Rangers president of baseball operations. “There are few players in the game who garner the level of respect that he does from teammates and opponents alike. We’re thrilled to add a player of his caliber to the organization.”

Semien was a shortstop in his six seasons with Oakland from 2015-20 before starting 147 games at second base and playing all 162 games for Toronto this year. He signed an $18 million, one-year deal with the Blue Jays in free agency last offseason.

The 31-year-old Semien hit .265 and set career highs with 45 homers, 102 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in his only season in Toronto. The 45 homers were an MLB record for a second baseman. He finished third in the AL MVP voting, like he did in 2019 when he played all 162 games for the Athletics and hit .285 with 33 homers and 92 RBIs.

