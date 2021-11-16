AP source: Blue Jays get Berrios for seven years, $131M View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher Jose Berríos for a seven-year, $131-million deal pending a physical, a person familiar with the the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays won the pursuit for Berríos at the July trade deadline by acquiring the right-hander from the Minnesota Twins. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement and they were not authorized to speak about the deal.

Berrios went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto. The 27-year-old Berríos was Minnesota’s unquestioned ace, a two-time All-Star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game. A native of Puerto Rico, Berrios was drafted 32nd overall by the Twins in 2012.

The contract will become only the third $100 million-plus deal in team history. The Blue Jays signed outfielder George Springer to a $150 million, six-year contract last offseason. Vernon Wells and the Blue Jays agreed to a $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006. At the time it was sixth-largest deal in baseball history.

The Blue Jays have an emerging young core and can add major contracts before younger players such as Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earn a lot more.

Berrios struck out 204 in 192 innings last season. He was 55-43 with a 4.08 ERA in his career with Minnesota.

