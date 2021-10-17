Los Angeles will look to extend series lead over Atlanta in Game 2

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Scherzer (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Ian Anderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

NLCS: Los Angeles leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will look to increase their lead in the NLCS to two games in Game 2 against the Braves Sunday.

The Dodgers were 58-23 in home games in 2021. Los Angeles has hit six home runs this postseason, Will Smith has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .720.

The Braves posted a record of 46-35 away from home in 2021. Atlanta has hit five home runs this postseason, Austin Riley has accounted for two of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .684.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Will Smith recorded his first victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Blake Treinen registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 65 extra base hits and is batting .328.

Riley is second on the Braves with 33 home runs and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press