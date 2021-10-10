In Wood they trust: Giants turn to ex-Dodger in NLDS Game 3 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood is coming home to start Game 3 of the NL Division Series at Dodger Stadium. For the Giants.

The ex-Dodgers pitcher gets the ball Monday night against Los Angeles ace Max Scherzer with the best-of-five series tied at a game apiece.

Wood was a key member of the Dodgers’ bullpen in their run to the World Series championship last year after rejoining the team on a one-year deal.

“I don’t think we win the World Series last year without him,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday.

Wood became a free agent after the season and was eager to become a starter again. In January, he signed with the rival Giants.

Wood was 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 26 regular-season starts. In three outings against his former team, the left-hander had a pair of 1-0 losses and a no-decision. He pitched six innings in each of the first two outings, allowing two runs and four runs. In his third outing, he was tagged for three runs.

With so much familiarity between the Dodgers and Wood, Roberts said any edge comes down to the day.

“That’s what’s going to be fun, to see how it goes,” the manager said. “Ultimately, it just comes down to execution.”

Scherzer will be on full rest for his 24th career postseason start after pitching in last week’s NL wild-card game against St. Louis. The three-time Cy Young Award winner wasn’t particularly sharp, but held the Cardinals to one run over 4 1/3 innings.

The right-hander was dominant in his first nine games with the Dodgers after coming over from Washington at the July trade deadline, but he was less effective in each of his last three starts. He gave up five earned runs in each of his final two regular-season starts, then struggled with his command in the wild-card game.

“The last three he hasn’t performed the way he expects,” Roberts said.

After the wild-card game, the Dodgers’ pitching and player performance staff reviewed Scherzer’s delivery and detected something amiss.

“I did hear he figured some things out,” Roberts said. “I expect him to throw the ball extremely well.”

Wood will be making his 21st postseason start. He has a 3.55 career playoff ERA.

The Giants need to win one of the next two games in LA to force the series back to San Francisco for a fifth and deciding game. They won 4-0 in Game 1 and the Dodgers’ bats came alive in Game 2 to produce a 9-2 victory.

Wood was the obvious choice with so much on the line. He’s come up big for the Giants following a loss, with the team going 12-1.

“He’s just pitched really well for us and in particular he’s pitched well for us late, so that’s the main consideration,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “He’s one of our best three pitchers right now.”

Wood also has the benefit of experience and comfort in Dodger Stadium. He spent four seasons with the Dodgers, coming of age as a starter in their rotation after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves.

He was an All-Star in 2017, when he began the season in the bullpen and moved into the rotation after Rich Hill got injured. Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher to start a season 10-0 since Don Newcombe in 1955. He started one game in both the NL Championship Series and World Series that year and then came back and pitched two innings of shutout relief in Game 7. The Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros, whose cheating scandal was later revealed.

Notes: 1B Albert Pujols will make his first postseason start for the Dodgers in Game 3. … Chris Taylor will start in center field, giving the Dodgers another right-handed bat against Wood. … Roberts did not name his starter for Game 4 on Tuesday. … The Dodgers had an optional workout Sunday, playing catch and working in the weight room.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer