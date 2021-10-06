Los Angeles will face St. Louis in the NL wild-card game

St. Louis Cardinals (90-72, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 3.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 174 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (0-0, 2.46 ERA, .86 WHIP, 236 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -225, Cardinals +187; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will face the Cardinals in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.

The Dodgers were 58-23 on their home turf in 2021.

The Cardinals posted a record of 45-36 away from home in 2021.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner ranks second on the Dodgers with 87 RBIs and is batting .279.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 178 hits and is batting .295.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed), Max Muncy: (arm), Gavin Lux: (neck).

Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press